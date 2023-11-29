SWAT responds after officers shot at near South Fulton gas station, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — SWAT is at a gas station after shots were fired at an officer on Tuesday night, according to police.

South Fulton police say officers were responding to a 911 call just before 8 p.m. on Roosevelt Hwy. While responding, shots were fired at the officers.

Channel 2 Action News crews also reported seeing Fairburn and College Park police officers at the gas station assisting in the investigation.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

Police have not commented on the 911 call or provided details on the shooter.

The GBI says they are investigating the shooting.

