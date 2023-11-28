LIVE UPDATES: Jimmy Carter leaves Plains, heads to Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s memorial

ATLANTA — A host of former presidents, first ladies and dignitaries are headed to Atlanta to honor the life of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96 at the family’s home in Plains. A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the campus of Emory University.

Guests include her husband of 77 years, former President Jimmy Carter, as well as President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former first lady Laura Bush and former first lady Melania Trump. Multiple members of Congress and Georgia officials will also be in attendance.

LIVE UPDATES:

11:41 a.m.

The motorcade has left for the church.

11:37 a.m.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former First Lady Michelle Obama all greeted each other on the tarmac at Dobbins Air Force base and got into several cars that will make up the motorcade

11:31 a.m.

The casket containing former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is preparing to leave for the church from the Carter Center.

11:28 a.m.

Former President Jimmy Carter has left his home in Plains and is en route to his wife’s memorial service in Atlanta. He is accompanied by his doctor, according to ABC News.

11:25 a.m.

Air Force One has touched down at Dobbins Air Force base in Marietta, where President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will leave for the church by motorcade.

These roads will be impacted by memorial service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter

