2 people shot, 1 dead at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are currently investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex.

Police say they were called to an apartment complex on Campbellton Road just after 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

One of those victims has died and the other is alert, conscious and breathing.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw a large portion of the parking lot blocked off.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

The victims have not been identified.

Police have not commented on any possible suspects.

