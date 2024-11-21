GA high school teacher, coach arrested for improper sexual conduct with student

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing multiple accusations of improper sexual conduct during his time as a teacher.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations against Charles Beale on Friday evening. The allegations started in August of this year and continued through November.

Beale, a former Johnson County Board of Education employee and a high school teacher and coach, was arrested on Saturday in Laurens County.

He’s charged with twenty counts of improper sexual conduct with a student and booked into the Johnson County Jail.

Johnson County Schools released the following statement:

Johnson County Schools officials were notified by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office about the arrest of a teacher at Johnson County Schools, regarding allegations of improper sexual conduct with a student. Johnson County Schools is cooperating with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office regarding these allegations and their ongoing investigation. The teacher is not at school and the district will take all necessary precautions to ensure that our students are safe.

The school district said the safety and well-being of its students is of the utmost importance to the district at on-campus and off-campus school-sponsored events.

“We do not take any allegations of this nature lightly nor will we fail to address or treat any issues with the utmost importance,” the sheriff’s office said.

While the investigation remains ongoing, anyone with any information can call Capt. Angie Coleman at 478-864-4006.

