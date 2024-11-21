GA mom didn’t answer the phone after 14-year-old got into accident. Then deputies found her dead

TIFTON, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl is charged with murder after her mother was found dead in their Georgia home.

On Tuesday, just after 8 a.m. Tifton police were called to a home on East 18th Street. This was after Crawford County deputies tried to get in contact with 51-year-old Rachel Wagner regarding her daughter being in an accident in Bibb County.

Police said they tried knocking on the door several times, but no one answered. Officers said they tried calling a phone number several times but no one answered.

A neighbor told authorities Wagner would leave her home every morning around 7:20 a.m. Officers contacted Wagner’s manager who said she had not shown up for work.

Police got in contact with Wagner’s landlord and were able to enter the apartment. After entering the apartment, officers found Wagner in one of the back bedrooms with an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation later revealed that Wagner’s 14-year-old daughter was connected to her mother’s death. The 14-year-old’s identity was not released.

She was charged with felony murder. Investigators are still working to learn a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

