Person shot, critically injured as Atlanta police shut down I-20 ramp

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have shut down a ramp onto Interstate 20 for a nearby shooting investigation.

Police responded to a shooting at 507 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd and found a person shot. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

NewsChopper 2 flew over a scene nearly two miles away from that location during Channel 2 Action News at Noon and saw a gas station parking lot blocked off with crime scene tape and police officers near the I-20 ramp.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers appeared to be focusing their investigation on two cars that were stopped on the I-20 ramp.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show an APD car blocking the ramp onto the interstate.

Details on what led to the closure have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group