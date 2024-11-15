GBI identifies a dozen bodies found decomposing inside Georgia funeral home

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they have now identified 12 of 18 decomposing bodies found inside a south Georgia funeral home.

Chris Johnson, 39, was being evicted from Johnson Funeral and Cremation Services by Coffee County deputies when they found the bodies in “various stages of decomposition.” He was arrested shortly after.

On Friday, the GBI confirmed it has identified most of the bodies. They are still working to identify the remaining six bodies.

They say they will not be releasing the identities of those people to protect their families’ privacy.

GBI agents say they are working to verify cremation information and confirm if the cremains were sent to the correct families.

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance is investigating to determine if there are “irregularities in insurance proceeds.”

Johnson currently faces 17 counts of abuse of a dead body. The GBI said more charges are expected.

