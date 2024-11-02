GA funeral home director arrested after decomposing bodies found had history of financial problems

DOUGLAS, Ga. — The owner of a Georgia funeral home who was arrested when 18 decomposing bodies were found while being evicted had a history of financial issues, according to local court records obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Chris Lee Johnson, 39, is the owner of Johnson Funeral and Cremation Services in Douglas, Ga. Coffee County deputies were evicting his business last weekend when bodies were found inside. Johnson was placed under arrest on 17 counts of abuse of a dead body.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has now learned that Johnson was first ordered out of the funeral home back in May because of unpaid rent. But he made $9,000 in overdue payments and was able to appeal the eviction.

He again missed his rent payments in July and August and was given another eviction notice on October 24, according to Superior Court of Coffee County filings. That eviction was carried out two days later.

TRENDING STORIES:

Separately, casket supplier Thacker Caskets demanded more than $9,500 from Johnson in September 2022 for caskets that weren’t paid for. When Johnson didn’t respond to the legal summons, Thacker Caskets filed for a default judgment. In September 2023, a judge ordered Johnson to pay Thacker what he owed them, as well as interest and attorney fees.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also found county documents on another lawsuit related to unpaid equipment, which ordered Johnson to pay more than $21,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group