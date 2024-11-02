Handful of Georgians tried casting multiple ballots during early voting period

ATLANTA — The early voting period ahead of the presidential election has ended in Georgia. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says early voting records were shattered, but a handful of people illegally tried to raise those numbers.

During the early voting period, more than 4,000,000 people cast their ballots early or by mail-in absentee, meaning more than half of Georgia’s registered voters have already hit the polls.

But Raffensperger says his office has identified four people who tried to cast at least one more ballot.

He says those people may have violated state law and used “various tactics” to cast multiple votes during the early voting period.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding those potential violations. If they are found to have broken the law, local district attorneys will have to decide if they want to bring charges.

Raffensperger didn’t comment on where those people are located.

