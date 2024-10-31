Secretary of State’s office working to keep Georgia’s drop-off ballot boxes safe

Arson attacks on ballot boxes out west raise the question, could it happen here in Georgia?

Georgia is a battleground state which heightens concerns about election security.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says his team has been tracking arson fires at ballot boxes in Oregon and Washington State, but he says Georgia has built-in safeguards.

Absentee ballot boxes are inside buildings and are available only during normal business hours.

Plus they are monitored by video surveillance and polling location employees who keep an eye on them.

“I think the idea that someone would actually come in and do that during working hours is a whole different level of destruction vandalism and mayhem and so I think we’re somewhat sheltered from that,” Raffensperger told Channel 2′s Mark Winne.

Raffensperger said there are also other security measures in place.

Many counties are offering workers a lanyard with a panic button to press in case of emergency, as well as a see-something-say-something texting tool.

