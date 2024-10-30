Police respond to shooting involving an officer at Conyers gas station

CONYERS, Ga. — The Conyers Police Department said they are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a gas station.

The incident happened at a Chevron on Sigman Road on Wednesday morning.

Conyers police said there are no outstanding threats to the public and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had been requested to assist on scene.

No other details about the incident were immediately available, but police said more information would be available later on Wednesday.

Channel 2 Action News has a news crew on the way to the scene to learn more about this developing situation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group