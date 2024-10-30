24-year-old killed in midtown Atlanta crash, wrong-way driver charged

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have charged a driver after a passenger was killed in a wrong-way crash.
The crash happened Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. off 12th Street and W. Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta.
Police said a driver was traveling the wrong way on W. Peachtree street and hit a cement construction barrier. The crash sent the driver and two passengers to the hospital.
“Despite lifesaving efforts, a 24-year-old passenger died from her injuries,” police said.
Police have charged the driver. Her name and charges have not been released at this time.
