Man arrested after breaking into metro Atlanta Walmart with machete and hammer

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a man after he reportedly used a hammer and machete to break into a Walmart.

Deputies say Devon Evans, 33, broke into the store, smashed a glass case and stole an Xbox.

Later, a deputy patrolling the area saw a man, later identified as Evans, carrying an Xbox, hammer and machete.

Body camera video released by the sheriff’s office shows Evans telling a deputy that he was going to have to shoot him because he was not going back to jail.

The deputy is able to keep Evans calm before eventually Tasing and arresting him.

Video from inside the deputy’s patrol car shows Evans thanking the deputy for not shooting him.

“Someday, somewhere, I’m gonna appreciate you didn’t shoot me,” Evans said.

