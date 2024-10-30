Georgia-Florida football game to be played in Atlanta in 2026, Tampa in 2027: reports

ATLANTA — The Georgia-Florida football game has a new home for 2026 and 2027.

The game, affectionately called the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2026 and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in 2027, according to multiple reports.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Florida head coach Billy Napier both confirmed news, first reported by Action Network, during a weekly SEC coaches conference call.

Typically played in Jacksonville, the game needed to find a home for 2026 and 2027 while EverBank Stadium undergoes renovations.

The Georgia-Florida rivalry game has been played in Jacksonville every year since the 1930s. Only two games since then have been played outside of Jacksonville: 1994 and 1995 when the stadium was being built. During those seasons, the teams played one game in Gainesville and one game in Athens.

Georgia has won six of the last seven matchups. This year’s game will air live on Channel 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo will have LIVE coverage throughout the week. Watch our Georgia-Florida rivalry special this Friday at 7 p.m. on Channel 2.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Watch SEC GameDay on 2 postgame show every Saturday night LIVE on Channel 2

©2024 Cox Media Group