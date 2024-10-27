AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

As we enter the final week of October, don’t expect too many tricks in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.
No. 1 Oregon, No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Ohio state and No. 5 Texas avoided any potential upsets. No. 2 Georgia enjoyed a bye week.
But it’s the rest of the poll where a few shake ups could happen.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Here’s an updated look at who Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein believes should be in the top 25.
The official poll will be released at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Miami (FL)
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- Indiana
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Clemson
- Pittsburgh
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- SMU
- Army
- Washington State
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Vanderbilt
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group