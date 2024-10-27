AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

As we enter the final week of October, don’t expect too many tricks in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

No. 1 Oregon, No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Ohio state and No. 5 Texas avoided any potential upsets. No. 2 Georgia enjoyed a bye week.

But it’s the rest of the poll where a few shake ups could happen.

The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Here’s an updated look at who Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein believes should be in the top 25.

The official poll will be released at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Oregon Georgia Penn State Ohio State Texas Miami (FL) Texas A&M Iowa State Indiana Tennessee Notre Dame BYU Clemson Pittsburgh Alabama Ole Miss LSU Kansas State Boise State SMU Army Washington State Colorado Illinois Vanderbilt

