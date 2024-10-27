College Football

AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

As we enter the final week of October, don’t expect too many tricks in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

No. 1 Oregon, No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Ohio state and No. 5 Texas avoided any potential upsets. No. 2 Georgia enjoyed a bye week.

But it’s the rest of the poll where a few shake ups could happen.

The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Here’s an updated look at who Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein believes should be in the top 25.

The official poll will be released at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas
  6. Miami (FL)
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Iowa State
  9. Indiana
  10. Tennessee
  11. Notre Dame
  12. BYU
  13. Clemson
  14. Pittsburgh
  15. Alabama
  16. Ole Miss
  17. LSU
  18. Kansas State
  19. Boise State
  20. SMU
  21. Army
  22. Washington State
  23. Colorado
  24. Illinois
  25. Vanderbilt

