4 million votes: Early voting in Georgia ends after 18 days of record-breaking turnout

ATLANTA — After 18 days of advanced voting, Georgia officials said the state had already cast more than four million ballots ahead of Election Day 2024.

From Oct. 15 to Nov. 1, 4,003,434 votes hit the polls in person or voted by absentee ballot.

According to data from the Secretary of State’s Office, 55.3% or Georgia’s active voters had already made their choices for president as well as local races and ballot measures.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

So far, 3.76 million ballots have been accepted from in-person votes, while 241,905 absentee ballots were accepted.

With less than four days until the presidential election for 2024, only about 45% of Georgia’s 7.24 million voters have yet to hit the polls or send in their ballots.

Gabriel Sterling, the Georgia Secretary of State Office’s COO, said online that as of 9:07 p.m., 289,327 votes had been cast on just Friday, though “some data was still trickling in” and added that the turnout showed “incredible numbers and on track for overall record for pre-election voting.”

Congratulations Georgia Voters! As of 9:07pm we made it to 4,000,009 total votes cast. Some data is still trickling in but we had 289,327 votes cast early today. That is 3,757,958 early votes so far. Incredible numbers and on track for overall record for pre-election voting. pic.twitter.com/kLcuiaIK56 — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 2, 2024

Even from the start of early voting in Georgia, the state’s participation levels have been record-breaking, repeatedly being described as “shattering records” by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff.

In response to questions on the post on X, Sterling said a total of 5.02 Georgians had voted in the 2020 presidential election, meaning the state was already just about one million votes away from the last cycle’s cap.

Total - 5,026,684…



A bunch of voters skipped the presidential race in 2020. — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 2, 2024

Come Tuesday, up to 3.24 million more voters will still be able to cast their ballots, helping choose which way Georgia leans when it comes to its choice for president.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group