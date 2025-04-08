GA daycare accused of giving kids Benadryl for nap time has license revoked

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning revoked the license Monday for a church daycare accused of giving toddlers Benadryl to make them sleep.

The license belonged to the Forsyth Methodist Church Caring for Kids Child Care Learning Center in Forsyth, Ga. DECAL investigators found several violations that put the “health, safety, and welfare of children in imminent danger.”

On March 10, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kendasja Hughley, who is accused of giving Benadryl to children to make them go to sleep, for reckless conduct.

An investigation found that the worker gave Benadryl to children without their parents consent on March 3 and March 5 before nap time. Hughley’s charges have since been upgraded to include six counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and eight counts of simple battery.

Weeks later, deputies arrested Cathy Stevick, the church daycare’s director, and Shelby Wood, a daycare teacher. Investigators charged Wood with one count of cruelty to children and one count of simple battery. Stevick is charged with failure to report child abuse.

The daycare has until Wednesday to appeal with the Office of State Administrative Hearings. If there is no appeal filed, the daycare will close for good.

