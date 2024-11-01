RaceTrac employees in Gwinnett arrested after giving thousands worth of free alcohol, cigarettes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — What seemed like a routine cigarette sale at a Snellville RaceTrac store turned out to be part of an alleged months-long scheme.

Snellville Police say two former employees transformed the store on Scenic Highway into a secret giveaway destination, handing out an estimated $12,000 in cigarettes and alcohol to friends over several months.

Detective Jeff Manley with Snellville Police said it all began in August, but by October, the operation had reportedly expanded into a larger-scale theft.

Manley said security footage shows night manager Christian White handing over items to friends while attempting to avoid detection by RaceTrac’s security cameras.

“The night manager and a full-time employee were basically giving items to people asking to come into the store,” Manley said to Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The scheme went undetected for months until RaceTrac staff noticed an unusually high number of items had vanished. At that point, store management called in Snellville Police, who launched a full investigation last month.

Through a surveillance operation, investigators traced some of the missing goods to a local residence, which led to the arrest of five individuals on October 22. Among them were Christian White and Keith Alloway, both employees who were promptly dismissed following their arrests.

“There are cameras, Flock cameras, traffic cams, and recording systems and RaceTrac has extensive video surveillance,” Manley said. “You’re probably not going to get away with it.”

Police believe the suspects may have been attempting to resell the stolen items privately. For anyone considering a similar scheme, Snellville Police have issued a clear warning.

“Don’t steal in Snellville. We’ll come lock you up,” Manley said.

