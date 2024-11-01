Former GA county commissioner, husband accused of abusing their adopted children

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Gordon County commissioner and her husband have been arrested on allegations of abusing their adopted children.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 50-year-old Rebecca Hood and 56-year-old Scott Hood on Thursday.

The GBI began investigating allegations of sexual and physical abuse of the couple’s adopted children back in Jan. 2021. Rebecca Hood had been a Gordon County commissioner at the time the investigation began.

The couple has been booked into Gordon County Jail and charged with child cruelty. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to sheriff’s office for their booking photos.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

