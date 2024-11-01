Atlanta police ask public to help identify nonverbal child found wandering outside on Halloween

ATLANTA — Just before 11 p.m. on Halloween, Atlanta police say a couple driving near Mt. Gilead Road at Briar Glen Lane found a young child walking in the street.

Now, investigators are asking the public for help identifying the child and finding his family.

Police say the child appeared to be a non-verbal autistic male, roughly between three and four years old.

Anyone with information about how the boy is or who his family may be is asked to call 911, call the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260 or to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Tips can be made anonymously.

