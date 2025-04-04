Man accused of killing teen carrying his child granted bond again

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man accused of murdering his pregnant teenage girlfriend received bond again.
A judge granted Jesus Monroy a $150,000 bond, according to a ruling issued on Friday morning.
Monroy faces multiple charges in the murder of 16-year-old Mia Campos last summer. He was 20 at the time of her death and was the father of the child.
A different judge had granted him $50,000 bond in August, but it was revoked when new charges were added earlier this year. With the new $150,000 bond, Monroy will have to follow the same terms as the previous order:
- He cannot have any contact with the family of the alleged victim nor any witness in the case
- He must stay at home under house arrest and can only leave his home to attend medical appointments or meet with his attorneys.
- He must wear a GPS ankle monitor and the GPS monitoring company will immediately notified the DA’s office if there are any violations.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reached out to the DA’s Office on Friday morning for a statement.
