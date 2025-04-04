Man accused of killing teen carrying his child granted bond again

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man accused of murdering his pregnant teenage girlfriend received bond again.

A judge granted Jesus Monroy a $150,000 bond, according to a ruling issued on Friday morning.

Monroy faces multiple charges in the murder of 16-year-old Mia Campos last summer. He was 20 at the time of her death and was the father of the child.

A different judge had granted him $50,000 bond in August, but it was revoked when new charges were added earlier this year. With the new $150,000 bond, Monroy will have to follow the same terms as the previous order:

He cannot have any contact with the family of the alleged victim nor any witness in the case

He must stay at home under house arrest and can only leave his home to attend medical appointments or meet with his attorneys.

He must wear a GPS ankle monitor and the GPS monitoring company will immediately notified the DA’s office if there are any violations.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reached out to the DA’s Office on Friday morning for a statement.

Mia Campos and Jesus Monroy Mia Campos was found dead on July 15. Police have charged her ex-boyfriend.

