Killer Mike, T.I. reopening historic Bankhead Seafood this weekend

ATLANTA — A historic Atlanta seafood restaurant is back in business.

Bankhead Seafood, a more than 50-year-old Atlanta fixture, announced it was closing in January 2018. But rappers Mike “Killer Mike” Render and Clifford “T.I.” Harris weren’t ready to let it shut down for good.

In 2019, Channel 2 Action News reported that the rappers bought the business, including its name, trademark and recipes.

The restaurant will now have an official grand opening on Sunday.

“Our Famous Fried fish (with Mustard and Hot sauce)and world’s best hush puppies just like y’all remember,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram. “Come through, bring your crew, and eat good on the Westside!”

The restaurant has a revamped rooftop and a full bar.

Last year, the rappers announced they secured a loan to boost job opportunities around the restaurant location and invest in the community.

