‘I really do love my job:’ Lineman killed in accident loved helping others

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Lineman Eric Weems was killed on the job earlier this week when crews suffered an “equipment failure” in downtown Griffin.

Back in October 2020, the City of Griffin posted a video on social media of Weems sharing why he loves being a lineman in his own words.

“I really do love my job. I get to go out and do what I love,” Weems told a cameraperson. “And to be able to help others...you can’t beat it.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He goes on to describe what it’s like to be a lineman: hard days of dangerous work. But that he wouldn’t change it.

“You couldn’t buy that feeling,” Weems says of the moment he’s able to get the lights back on in someone’s home.

Georgia Cities Week Virtual Learning - Eric Weems Continuing our 2020 Georgia Cities Week celebration, we've created several virtual learning experiences geared towards helping citizens better understand how City Departments operate. View the brief video below to learn more about what it's like to be a lineman with Eric Weems. Posted by City of Griffin, GA - Government on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Weems even likened himself to a detective solving a murder.

“It’s like a detective trying to figure out the murder, and the murder is the electricity. [You’re] trying to figure out what it did to get to this point,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Because the work is so dangerous, he says that you have to remind yourself to take extra precautions “every time you get in the bucket.”

“That’s probably the only way to keep injuries and deaths down,” he said. “I don’t want to say death, but that’s what it is.”

A second lineman, Trent Granger, was also critically injured in the accident. There are no updates on his condition.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group