Homeowner hides in closet, films 3 gunmen ransacking his Henry County home

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are investigating a home invasion that happened in the middle of the day.

The homeowner hid in a closet while three gunmen ransacked the home on March 25. Police have caught two of them, but are still looking for the third suspect.

Surveillance cameras recorded the home invasion suspects enter through a back patio door around 11 a.m. What they didn’t realize was that the homeowner was there.

“They started searching the home for items not knowing that the homeowner was in a closet hiding recording them with a cell phone,” Sgt. Andrae Sykes told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes.

Henry County police gave Channel 2 Action News a snippet of the cellphone video. They said the homeowner’s quick decision ultimately helped police catch two of the suspects.

“I’m pretty sure that the homeowner was extremely terrified – but at the same time that homeowner was doing something that could possibly keep these kids from committing a crime like this again,” Sykes said.

Police have identified the wanted suspect as Michael Holmes. Officers shared photos of what Holmes looks like now and a previous photo from when his hair was shorter.

Wanted person of interest in home invasion

Fernandes spoke to neighbors off camera who are worried their homes will be next because police say the suspects watched the home for awhile before they broke in.

If you haven’t checked how secure your patio doors are, police say it’s a good time to take a look and buy a special lock if you need it.

“Also be vigilant – even when you’re at home and you’re off for the day and you’re trying to take care of things around the house. Be vigilant when you see individuals at odd hours of the day when you know they should be at either school or work,” Sykes said.

