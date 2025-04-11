Local

1 dead in crash that shut down I-20 in both directions in Cobb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
I-20 Riverside
By WSBTV.com News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have shut down Interstate 20 in both directions to investigate a crash Friday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says the crash happened at the Riverside Pkwy exit near Six Flags.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one person died in the crash.

There is no estimated time for when either side of the interstate will reopen.

Triple Team Traffic will have LIVE updates and alternate routes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read