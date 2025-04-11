1 dead in crash that shut down I-20 in both directions in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have shut down Interstate 20 in both directions to investigate a crash Friday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says the crash happened at the Riverside Pkwy exit near Six Flags.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one person died in the crash.

There is no estimated time for when either side of the interstate will reopen.

UPDATE: now BOTH sides of I-20 are shut down at Riverside Pkwy (exit 56); no estimated clearing time. AVOID the area and use Hwy 78. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/Tq3yV98Ber pic.twitter.com/e6RLPEHlCq — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) April 11, 2025

