Man shot, killed at southwest Atlanta shopping plaza

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It happened Thursday morning at 3730 Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta. The address appears to be the Princeton Lakes Shopping Center.
Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News a man was shot and killed.
The victim’s age and identity were not released.
Atlanta police are working to learn what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene with more details at Channel 2 Action News at noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspect dead, Coweta County K9 killed after multi-county chase, shootout
- Woman visited loved one’s grave before she died in hit-and-run involving an Amazon driver
- ‘It’s a tragedy:’ Neighbors heartbroken after lineman dies, another injured in Griffin accident
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group