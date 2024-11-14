Man shot, killed at southwest Atlanta shopping plaza

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

It happened Thursday morning at 3730 Carmia Drive in southwest Atlanta. The address appears to be the Princeton Lakes Shopping Center.

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News a man was shot and killed.

The victim’s age and identity were not released.

Atlanta police are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

