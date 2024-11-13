‘It’s a terrible situation:’ Deputies respond after elderly woman killed in Amazon truck hit and run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies said that 79-year-old Sandra Fitts died when an Amazon delivery truck driver hit her as she crossed Cumming Highway in Cherokee County, Tuesday evening.

“A terrible situation,” said Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jay Baker.

Sandra Fitts died at the scene.

Deputies told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that the Amazon driver, identified as 24-year-old London Best, kept going after hitting Fitts.

“It appears that he knows what happened and he actually continued to deliver packages in the area,” Cpt. Baker explained.

Deputies said evidence at the scene indicated that the truck involved in the accident was an Amazon delivery truck.

A Canton police officer reportedly spotted the truck nearby on Bishop Drive with damage consistent with a hit and run.

Best is charged with vehicular homicide and hit and run resulting in Fitts’ death.

An Amazon spokesperson shared the following statement with Channel 2 Action News:

“We’re deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We’ll support local police as they investigate.”

“Had he not left the scene it’s very likely that he wouldn’t been charged, certainly with these felonies. I mean it was dark and she was crossing the highway. So, if you’re ever in an accident, stop, call 911, render aid, it makes all the difference in the world,” Baker said.

Washington spoke with the Fitts family on Wednesday.

They told her the tragedy continues to impact the entire family.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing to investigate.

