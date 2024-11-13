Amazon driver arrested in deadly hit and run in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Amazon delivery truck driver in a deadly hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night on Cumming Highway near Jordan Lane.

Deputies said Sandra Fitts, 79 of Canton, died at the scene. Deputies later arrested 24-year-old London Best on first-degree vehicular homicide and hit-and-run resulting in a death charges.

Evidence at the scene pointed to an Amazon delivery truck as the possible vehicle that hit Fitts.

Another deputy said they’d spotted an Amazon truck turn down Bishop Drive while they responded to the accident scene, then they called for assistance in the area to find the truck.

A Canton police officer found the truck on Bishop Drive with damage “consistent with the evidence located at the accident scene.” That’s how deputies found Best and placed him in custody.

Best is currently in custody at the Cherokee County Jail and detained without bond.

In response to a request for comment from Channel 2 Action News, a spokesman for Amazon said the company was “deeply saddened by this incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We’ll support local police as they investigate.”

The company indicated Best would not be driving for them further, depending on the outcome of the investigation into Fitts’ death.

