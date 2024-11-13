VIDEO: Shootout inside Atlanta Dollar General leaves security guard injured

ATLANTA — Atlanta investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a robbery that left a security guard injured.

On Oct. 9, Atlanta police were called to the Dollar General on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta regarding a shooting and an armed robbery.

APD said the victim was working as a security guard at that location.

Video released by APD shows two suspects wearing black hoodies walking into the store. One of the suspects can be seen jumping on top of the counter and grabs money out of the cash register.

When the security guard tried to intervene, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him in the left shoulder, according to APD. The suspects ran out of the store.

The video shows the security guard shooting back at one of the suspects, whose bullets flew by a woman who was shopping in the store.

The security guard was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Atlanta investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Tipsters can submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name of any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

