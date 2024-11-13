Man shot in the head while sitting inside Fairburn Mexican restaurant. His killer hasn’t been caught

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Detectives in Fairburn are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection to a 2023 murder.

Fairburn police said on Jan. 8, 2023, just before 2 a.m., officers were called to the Los Mariachis Mexican Restaurant on Ella Lane regarding a homicide.

Detectives identified the victim as 33-year-old Montrez McAlister.

According to Fairburn officials, McAlister was sitting at the bar when a witness told police a man walked into the restaurant and shot the victim twice in the head.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned man, possibly around five feet and 10 inches tall. The witness told detectives the suspect ran out the front door and got into a white or silver car, possibly a Nissan. The car drove out of the parking lot, perhaps leaving Ella Lane and onto Oakley Industrial Boulevard.

Tipsters can submit information anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

