Student shot near Georgia high school

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A student was injured after being shot near a Georgia high school Tuesday morning, according to WJBF.

At 9:14 a.m., Richmond County deputies were called to Koger Street at Eagles Way regarding a shooting. The intersection is near T.W. Josey High School, WJBF said.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a girl who had been shot at least once.

A representative with Richmond County Schools told WJBF that an altercation between a student from Murphey Middle School and a student from the Alternative School at Morgan Road resulted in a student being shot.

The student was taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment for her injuries. Her age and identity were not released.

Four schools were placed on lockdown, but the lockdowns have since been lifted.

No other details were released.

