Dog parents want arthritis drug pulled from shelves after being linked to hundreds of pet deaths

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that the Food and Drug Administration is looking at thousands of reports of health problems in dogs – including hundreds of deaths – tied to a drug for arthritis pain.

Now, Georgia pet parents say their vets never warned them about the side effects and want answers.

The families told Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi they thought they were helping their dogs.

Instead, they’re left wondering how their pets ended up hurt or dead, after getting a shot that was supposed to give them new life.

The warning pet parents have for others, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

MORE STORIES FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:

©2024 Cox Media Group