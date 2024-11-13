Dog parents want arthritis drug pulled from shelves after being linked to hundreds of pet deaths

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that the Food and Drug Administration is looking at thousands of reports of health problems in dogs – including hundreds of deaths – tied to a drug for arthritis pain.
Now, Georgia pet parents say their vets never warned them about the side effects and want answers.
The families told Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi they thought they were helping their dogs.
Instead, they’re left wondering how their pets ended up hurt or dead, after getting a shot that was supposed to give them new life.
The warning pet parents have for others, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
MORE STORIES FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:
- Couple says Invitation Homes has not removed eviction notice, leaving them homeless
- Could drugs like Ozempic help with substance abuse disorders? Here’s what we found
- Multimillion-dollar scheme leaves GA families with ACA coverage with changed or no insurance
- Crooks are already bypassing new ACA fraud protections
©2024 Cox Media Group