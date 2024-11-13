Lineman dies, another injured after ‘equipment failure’ in downtown Griffin

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A lineman died and another one was injured after an equipment failure at a power project in downtown Griffin.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that two linemen were working on a power project when they were injured. Deputies said one of the linemen died on the scene.

Neither worker’s name has been released.

Spalding and Little Streets remain closed Wednesday afternoon.

“Please keep the Griffin Linemen and their families in your prayers at this time. Those currently without power will remain without power until further notice. Thank you for your understanding,” officials said.

We have a reporter headed to the scene, working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

