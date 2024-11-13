Henry County girl found safe after police say she was ‘forcibly taken’ from her home

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police have located a missing girl they believed was kidnapped from her home.

Police said the girl was “forcibly taken” by Timothy Roberts in Stockbridge on Tuesday night. Investigators issued a “be on the lookout” for Roberts and the child.

On Wednesday morning, police said they safely located both the girl and Roberts.

Police have not released details on what led up to the kidnapping or how the two are related. It’s unclear what charges Roberts may face.

