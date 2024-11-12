Flasher on the loose after exposing himself to teenagers at TJ Maxx in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is on the run after another alarming case of a man accused of exposing himself to female shoppers in Gwinnett County.

In Snellville, police report that a man wearing a hoodie exposed himself to two teenage girls at a TJ Maxx store on Scenic Highway last Friday. Another shopper intervened, calling 911, but the suspect managed to escape, according to Snellville police.

This marks the second exposure incident in Snellville within two weeks, highlighting some similar crimes in other parts of Gwinnett County in recent months.

Since August, Channel 2 Action News has reported on at least seven cases across Gwinnett County involving men accused of exposing themselves or even groping or recording women while shopping.

Some suspects caught on surveillance in recent months remain at large, wanted by multiple agencies. A man caught on camera at Dollar Tree stores in Lawrenceville is wanted by Lawrenceville police after at least two women reported he exposed himself to them last month.

Last week, Gwinnett police reported that a man at a Target on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road claimed “urges” led him to record under women’s clothes. He was also suspected of a similar crime in Rockdale County.

Dr. Mena Mirhom, a psychiatrist at Columbia University, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that while initial outrage is understandable, simply condemning these acts is insufficient.

“The law enforcement, sort of process, working together with mental health is what will be most effective in preventing these things from happening again,” he said.

