Man accused of exposing himself at multiple Dollar Tree stores across Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police departments in Gwinnett County are looking for someone they say has been exposing himself to women inside dollar stores across the county.

“It’s something horrible,” said Mariu Fabian in Spanish, who saw the stranger expose himself to her while she was shopping at a Dollar Tree with her young son last Friday in Norcross.

Thankfully, she said her son wasn’t looking when the man committed the lewd act and then ran away.

“I was looking for some clothes underneath and when I raised my head I saw the man with his privates out,” she said. “That day I couldn’t sleep, I was crying,” she said.

It happened at the Dollar Tree on North Norcross Tucker Road in Norcross. Two days earlier, Lawrenceville police say a similar suspect did the same thing to another woman at a Dollar Tree on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.

Another incident happened last Thursday at a Dollar Tree on Lawrenceville Highway.

One victim was able to take down a tag number of the suspect’s car before he got away, police say.

“We were able to get the tag number and we’re still working leads and working with Norcross (police) to try and identify who that is,” said Lt. Joshua Morris with Lawrenceville Police.

The suspect or suspects face public indecency charges among others. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Norcross or Lawrenceville Police Department.

