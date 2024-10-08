LOST AND FOUND: GA deputies find drugs during storm cleanup, offer to let owner come get them

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office found some drugs and now they just want to help them get back to their rightful owner.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they were patrolling during storm response last week when they found a large amount of drugs in a clearing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say the drugs were found near the Washington State Prison.

Investigators found large amounts of marijuana, prescription medication, THC-infused candy and more.

TRENDING STORIES:

But they say if the drugs are yours, you’re welcome to come to the sheriff’s office and claim them in a tongue-in-cheek post on social media.

They haven’t commented on if there are any suspects connected to the drugs or how they got there.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

New video shows moments before officer tried to break into house, fatally shot by homeowner

©2024 Cox Media Group