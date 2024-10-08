Hurricane Milton: Here’s what evacuees need to know if they are heading metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Airports across parts of Florida have closed or will be closing as Hurricane Milton approaches the state.

Tampa International Airport suspended operations as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The airport said its staff “securing the airfield, terminals, jet bridges and ground equipment.”

Orlando International said it will cease commercial operations at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport said it is in a mandatory evacuation zone and will close after the last flight leaves on Tuesday.

Jacksonville International remains open but is monitoring the progress of the storm.

The imminent shutdowns made the few flights out of the storm’s path expensive. By late Monday afternoon, American Airlines’ website showed only a few seats left on Monday night departures from Tampa. Most flights to Atlanta were priced at more than $1,000 for a one-way ticket. Delta Air Lines showed nothing available.

Milton is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico as it continues to move toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update.

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Milton is still a Category 4 storm.

As Floridians continue to evacuate, it’s clear that going by air will not be likely by Wednesday morning.

RELATED STORIES:

“Although winds may decrease some more, surge won’t. Major hurricane damage is likely. Evacuate if ordered. The message is unchanged,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Interstate 75 northbound was bumper to bumper and moving about 6 to 7 mph as Floridians and visitors to the state attempted to flee Hurricane Milton.

The traffic snarl stretched for miles north of Tampa and in the Wildwood area, where Florida’s Turnpike pours into I-75.

The Florida Department of Transportation is allowing people to drive on the left northbound shoulder of Interstate 75 from Tampa to Interstate 10 in north Florida, and along eastbound Interstate 4, which cuts through central Florida from Tampa to the Atlantic Coast.

Officials say the right shoulder lanes are limited to emergency vehicles only.

Many people are headed toward the Atlanta area to get away from the storm.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency is encouraging evacuees to travel further north into Albany, Columbus, Macon and Atlanta areas to keep them away from the storm-ravaged areas of Valdosta and Augusta because of Hurricane Helene.

Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening up its campgrounds for those people who are evacuating.

Georgia State Parks said they are open and prepared to receive visitors impacted by Hurricane Milton, but several parks remain closed because of Helene.

Here is a map of all the parks and their status for visitors:

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

©2024 Cox Media Group