Gwinnett man said he took pictures under women’s clothes at Target because of his ‘urges’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Shoppers outside a Gwinnett County Target were left disturbed after the arrest of a man allegedly caught taking inappropriate photos of women while shopping.

Authorities report that 23-year-old Jae Ross is accused of using his phone to take pictures underneath women’s clothing as they bent down to shop.

The incident, which happened around 5 p.m. on Monday at the Target on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, came to light after multiple complaints from customers to loss prevention officers.

“Suspicious activity was also confirmed through video surveillance footage,” said Officer Chelsea Myers with Gwinnett County police.

Further examination of Ross’ phone revealed not only photos from the Gwinnett Target but also images from several other stores across metro Atlanta dating back to October 21.

Officer Myers emphasized that store staff were already on high alert due to a man matching Ross’s description allegedly engaging in similar behavior at another Target location in Conyers.

According to the police report, Ross admitted to having “urges” that prompted him to act on his impulses. After his arrest, he was granted a bond and released from jail.

He now faces a felony charge for his actions, leaving shoppers uneasy about their privacy in public spaces.

“Why would you go somewhere and invade someone’s privacy?” questioned shopper Quedeh Williams. “Why would you do that?”

