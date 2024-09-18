Man exposes himself to cars in drop-off line at Gwinnett middle school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Parents and middle school students in Gwinnett County got a shock during the morning drop-off Wednesday morning.

A man was caught exposing himself to cars at Lanier Middle School. The school’s principal Mr. Bryce Fulcher sent a letter to parents letting them know Gwinnett police arrested the man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“While this behavior is concerning, the individual did not approach or threaten any students,” Fulcher wrote.

“I want to thank GPD and our School Resource Officers (SRO) for acting quickly to address and resolve the situation. We understand that situations like this can be unsettling, but I want to reassure you that the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Our staff, SROs, and local law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring our school remains a safe environment for everyone,” he added.

The district did not identify the man who was arrested. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Gwinnett police to confirm the man’s charges.

Fulcher reminded parents and students that if they see something, say something and tips can be sent anonymous on the district’s mobile app, online here or texting ”GCPS” to 738477.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Family says Cobb County funeral home stole their money before burning down

©2024 Cox Media Group