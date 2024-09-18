Caregiver passes out drunk, non-verbal child found wandering in GA neighborhood

HINESVILLE, Ga. — An urgent need to identify a child led to a caregiver being arrested.

Tuesday evening, Hinesville police began asking residents for help identifying a child found wandering on Welborn Street.

According to officers the child, who appeared to be four or five years old, was non-verbal.

Later, the child was safely reunited with his family.

During the investigation, officers learned that the caregiver, who wasn’t a family member, was responsible for watching the child.

Hinesville police said the caregiver was ‘extremely intoxicated’ and had passed out. This allowed the child to leave the home.

The caregiver, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested and is facing charges.

