9-year-old in the ICU after being shot during argument between two men

By WSBTV.com News Staff

9-year-old in the ICU after being shot during argument between two men

COLLENTON COUNTY, SC — A 23-year-old is facing several charges after a young girl was shot Sunday night.

Just before 6 p.m., deputies in Colleton County were called to a shooting on Buffalo Lane in Walterboro, South Carolina,

Witnesses told authorities there was an argument between two adults that led to gunshots.

A bullet went through the home and hit a 9-year-old girl who was inside.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in the intensive care unit (ICU). Her identity was not released.

Deputies identified the suspect as Brian Brookes Jr., 23, and issued warrants for his arrest.

The next day, Brookes was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Attempted murder
  • Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
  • Unlawful conduct toward a child
  • Discharging a firearm into a dwelling
  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

He’s being held at the Colleton County jail and was denied bond.

