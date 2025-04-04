Metro Atlanta used car dealers see consumer rush to buy before tariffs take effect

ATLANTA — Days after President Trump announced more tariffs, car dealers are warning some consumers aiming to buy now about the price of foreign parts on American-made cars.

“Customers are trying to get cars now,” Joshua Allrich, of Allrich Auto in Southeast Atlanta told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington on Friday.

While discussing the price for the average car on the lot, Allrich said, “It can go up another $2,000 to $3,000 on the overall price with the tariffs.”

Allrich said any consumer looking to snatch up either a new or used American-made car to sidestep Trump’s tariffs needs to do some research.

“Even this American-made car right here, this Chevy Malibu, a lot of these parts are made out of the country,” Allrich explained.

TRENDING STORIES:

This week, Trump imposed a 25% tariff on all auto imports. Trump said the tariffs would jump-start U.S. auto manufacturing, creating $1 billion in revenue and new jobs.

But some economists disagree.

“A year from now, somebody is going to point to jobs created by this. Nobody is going to point to the jobs destroyed by this,” said Raymond Hill, economic and finance professor at Emory University.

Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard weighed in on whether now is the time to buy.

“The dealers and manufacturers on their transit system, they already have a lot of vehicles stateside that aren’t subject to these tariffs,” Howard said.

Still, Allrich said consumers need to prepare to pay more, whether it’s for the car or for the foreign car parts.

“So, like an alternator, or a starter, or something like this, maybe 75 to 100 dollars may go up another $100 based off, you know, the tariffs,” Allrich said.

©2025 Cox Media Group