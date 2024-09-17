Men used equipment to disguise themselves as maintenance workers in Alpharetta burglary

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for two ‘persons of interest’ in an apartment burglary.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the incident occurred at an apartment in the Gardner Drive area on Aug. 6.

According to APD, the men had equipment with them in an attempt to disguise themselves as maintenance workers.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim, who is in the process of moving out, told officers that clothing, jewelry, and computer equipment were stolen from the apartment.

The leasing office also told Alpharetta officials they did not recognize the pair as maintenance workers or authorize any maintenance on that unit.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals can contact Det. Stone at 678-297-6322 or via email and reference case number 2408-0124.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

More shoppers are finding ways to give old clothes a new life by thrifting

©2024 Cox Media Group