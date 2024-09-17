Could unique basketball sneakers help identify killer in cold case of Douglas store clerk?

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and local authorities are seeking tips to help identify and arrest a man who murdered a senior store clerk during an armed robbery 15 years ago.

The victim, 62-year-old Maryanne Murphy, a grandmother, was fatally shot after she struggled with the robber at the Circle K convenience store on West Stewart Mill Road in Douglasville in September 2009.

“For fifteen years I have always wondered why. As the years passed and the case grew colder and colder, why did this happen? What motivated that person to make the decision to take the life of someone so pure-hearted,” said granddaughter Kailyn Kaiser.

The GBI presented two new composite sketches at a news conference to refocus community attention on the cold case. One depicts the killer at the time of the crime, and the other of what he may look like now.

“We will never stop seeking justice for Maryanne, her family, friends and the community,” said GBI Investigative Division Director Cynthia Adams.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also displayed a pair of limited-edition basketball sneakers that the killer was wearing during the crime. Investigators worked with shoemaker Reebok, to obtain the sneakers called “Talkin’ Krazy.

Investigators are hoping someone can help identify the suspect by connecting him to the sneakers.

“(These shoes) what makes them so special is they were released around the time of the homicide. Not a lot of people had them at that time, there were only so many put out,” said Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. John Mauney.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

