Family still searching for justice 14 years after Circle K clerk killed in Douglasville

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It’s now been 14 years since Maryanne Humphrey was shot and killed at the convenience store where she worked, and the person responsible still has not been caught.

Police say that in September 2009, a masked man walked into the Circle K on Stewart Mill Road in Douglasville and tried robbing the store at gunpoint.

The 63-year-old mother and grandmother was not going to let it be that easy.

Law enforcement officers said Humphrey fought back, even unmasking the armed robber.

During the struggle, she was shot and killed.

More than a decade later, Humphrey’s killer still hasn’t been identified.

Through all that time, Humphrey’s family has not given up on solving her murder.

Now, they’re hopeful The Coleman-Baker Act, which passed earlier this year, could help solve the case.

The law allows “cold cases” to be considered for a new investigation.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin is speaking with Humphrey’s granddaughter about her push to keep her grandmother’s murder top of mind with hopes of an arrest, on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told Griffin this week that they are still actively investigating Humphrey’s death.

