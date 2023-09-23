17-year-old among 3 killed in shootout, Atlanta police not searching for shooter

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a shooting in southwest Atlanta left three people dead.

Officers were called to Evans Street near several businesses around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The address appears to be across Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. from the Mall West End, a shopping center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the scene. Get the latest updates on this developing story on WSBTV.com.

Investigators say they found three men who had been shot. Two of them were dead and a third was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he also died.

They say the three men were the only ones involved in the shooting.

One of the men was 17 years old, another was in his early 20s and the third was in his late 30s. Their identities have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say they are not searching for any suspects.

Surveillance cameras captured the shooting, so police believe they know what happened.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man opens fire outside of Georgia sheriff’s office, deputies say

©2023 Cox Media Group