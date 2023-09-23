Man charged with kidnapping, murder after woman’s body found in Atlanta parking deck

ATLANTA — Police say the man believed to be responsible for a woman’s death is now in custody.

Officers say they found a woman dead in a parking deck on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive early in the morning on Aug. 30.

Now, nearly a month later police have arrested Ja’Keivious Arnold, 24.

Arnold is being charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery, according to Atlanta police.

Police have not commented on what led up to the woman’s death. Her identity has not been released.

Chamblee police found and arrested Arnold in Chamblee on Friday before turning him over to Atlanta police.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

