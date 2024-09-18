Macy’s at Gwinnett Place Mall purchased by the county for $16.5 million

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The last anchor store at the Gwinnett Place Mall will officially close next year.

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners purchased Macy’s department store and its furniture store buildings and additional acres during its meeting on Tuesday night.

The purchase cost $16.5 million and will be funded through bonds from the Urban Redevelopment Agency.

A Macy’s spokesperson released the following statement to Channel 2 Action News.

“Our new strategy is designed to create a more modern Macy’s, Inc. and enhance the customer experience. We intend to close approximately 150 Macy’s stores while further investing in our 350 go-forward fleet over the next three years. Macy’s sold its Gwinnett Place Mall department store and furniture location and, as part of the agreement, is leasing back the store which continues to operate as usual through early 2025.”

The county originally purchased 39 acres of the mall property back in 2021. It now owns 76 acres.

“The acquisition of the Macy’s site marks a pivotal step forward in the redevelopment of Gwinnett Place Mall, setting the stage for Gwinnett County to establish a national – and possibly international – model for equitable and impactful transformation,” said Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “This redevelopment will be a catalyst for change, creating transformative opportunities that enhance property values, align with neighboring investments, and drive growth for a new generation of entrepreneurs, residents, and local businesses.”

