GA deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. But, then noticed a distinct smell

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — As deputies began reporting on a stolen vehicle, they stumbled upon another discovery.
Tuesday, just before 3 p.m., Bibb County deputies were called to the dead end of Emery Highway Lane regarding a stolen vehicle.
When deputies arrived, they got a whiff of something decomposing. Bibb County officials began searching the area and found a dead person.
At this time, authorities haven’t determined if the stolen vehicle and the dead person are connected.
Bibb County coroner Leon Jones said the body will be sent to the G.B.I. Crime Lab, for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identity.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
